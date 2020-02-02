DURBAN – AmaZulu FC overcame Polokwane City 1-0 in an Absa Premiership match at the Kings Park Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
As a result, Usuthu and Rise and Shine are placed 15th, and 16th respectively on the league standings.
Usuthu started the match brightly and they managed to test George Chigova in the Polokwane goal-posts 11 minutes into the encounter.
Siphelele Magubane delivered a good free-kick into the visitors' box and Mario Booysen headed straight at Zimbabwe international Chigova, who made a comfortable save.
AmaZulu pushed for the opening goal as Magubane forced Chigova into a magnificent save with an effort from close range just before the half-hour mark.