Ntuli the hero as AmaZulu beat Polokwane City









AmaZulu's Bongi Ntuli celebrates after scoring the winning goal during their Absa Premiership match against Polokwane City at Kings Park in Durban on Sunday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix DURBAN – AmaZulu FC overcame Polokwane City 1-0 in an Absa Premiership match at the Kings Park Stadium on Sunday afternoon. As a result, Usuthu and Rise and Shine are placed 15th, and 16th respectively on the league standings. Usuthu started the match brightly and they managed to test George Chigova in the Polokwane goal-posts 11 minutes into the encounter. Siphelele Magubane delivered a good free-kick into the visitors' box and Mario Booysen headed straight at Zimbabwe international Chigova, who made a comfortable save. AmaZulu pushed for the opening goal as Magubane forced Chigova into a magnificent save with an effort from close range just before the half-hour mark.

However, the hosts suffered a blow as Magubane, who had been lively, went down injured and he had to be replaced by Talent Chawapiwa in the 37th minute.

The two teams were locked at 0-0 at the interval with AmaZulu having created chances which they could not convert.

Usuthu were the better side in the opening exchanges of the second-half and they managed to break the deadlock on the hour-mark.

Sammy Darpoh played a delightful cross for Bonginkosi Ntuli, who headed home to make it 1-0 to AmaZulu - netting his 11th league goal of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs loanee Kabelo Mahlasela was then introduced by Polokwane coach Clinton Larsen with the visitors searching for the equalising goal.

Rise and Shine attacked in numbers as they pushed for a late equalising goal, but they could not seriously test Siyabonga Mbatha in the Usuthu goal-posts.

Ultimately, AmaZulu ran out 1-0 winners over Polokwane, who were unable to grab a late goal to ensure that the game ended in a draw.

