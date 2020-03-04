Nyatama happy with his move

Musa Nyatama left Orlando Pirates for Highlands Park because he was tired of watching from the sidelines, especially when he felt he could make a telling contribution. “It wasn’t an easy decision to leave a team as big as Orlando Pirates, but I had to because I wasn’t playing,” Nyatama said in explaining his January move from the Buccaneers to the Lions of the North. A crowd favourite given his silky touches, Nyatama was a vital cog in the Pirates midfield in the past two seasons. So influential was he that two seasons ago he swept the boards at the club’s end-of-season awards function, Nyatama scooping all of the Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and the Fans’ Player of the Year awards. But things took a turn for the worse for the player some refer to as Kaizer Soze at the beginning of this campaign. Game time became a rare commodity for the player who had previously starred for the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic.

The arrival of Fortune Makaringe, who quickly formed a formidable partnership with Ben Motshwari, limited Nyatama’s time on the pitch.

“I wasn’t happy with the fact that I wasn’t playing. I wanted to contribute. But it is part of the game. Players come and go. I had to move on with life and forget what happened at Pirates,” he explained.

Nyatama acknowledged that getting injured also did not help his case.

“In football things change. Injuries also contributed to my departure from Pirates. I was struggling with injuries and the players who came in during my absence did well. So I had to move on.”

He cannot thank his new club enough for having given him a lifeline.

“I’m grateful to Highlands Park for the opportunity that they have afforded to me. We sat down with Pirates and discussed the way forward. My contract was expiring in June and we opted to split and go our separate ways,” Nyatama elaborated.

At 32 years of age, Nyatama is still not ruling out the possibility of donning the jersey of another big club.

“You never know. It is football. One can hope that will happen but if it doesn’t then I’ll still play wherever I’m needed.”

For now, though, he is happy being at Highlands Park.





