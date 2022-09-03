Nyauza fires Richards Bay to a 2-1 victory over Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium

Cape Town — It was Richards Bay's third victory of the season, and it elevated the team to the fourth spot on the league standings ahead of their clash with Royal AM on Tuesday. While Stellies slipped down to the 10th spot on the DStv Premiership standings, they will be keen to bounce back to winning ways when they square off with Swallows next Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, both teams came into this encounter wounded, having lost their previous competitive matches. It was the visitors who scored first when Somila Ntsundwana's cross found Sanele Barns who scored his first goal in the top-flight to hand Richards Bay a 1-0 lead on the hour-mark. However, parity was restored six minutes later with the in-form Sihle Nduli who was named ‘Man-of-the-Match’ against Kaizer Chiefs involved. The attacker set up Devon Titus and the 22-year scored to make it 1-1 heading into the half-time break. The two teams attacked each other after the restart with both teams having made changes. The exciting Jayden Adams came on for Stellenbosch, while Richards Bay introduced experienced midfielder Ndiviwe Mdabuka.