Baroka FC and Wedson Nyirenda have parted ways.
The Zambian confirmed in an interview with Independent Media that he has left Baroka.
"Yes, it is true that I've resigned as the coach of Baroka FC. I don't want to comment much but I felt that it was time to go and I left," Nyirenda explained this morning.
Nyirenda hinted about his departure after succumbing to a defeat against Stellenbosch FC. He suggested that he was being sabotaged at the club.
"I don't know where I'm heading to at this pointing time but I can confirm that I'm available for anyone," he added.