Nyirenda leaves Baroka









Baroka FC and Wedson Nyirenda have parted ways. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Baroka FC and Wedson Nyirenda have parted ways. The Zambian confirmed in an interview with Independent Media that he has left Baroka. "Yes, it is true that I've resigned as the coach of Baroka FC. I don't want to comment much but I felt that it was time to go and I left," Nyirenda explained this morning. Nyirenda hinted about his departure after succumbing to a defeat against Stellenbosch FC. He suggested that he was being sabotaged at the club. "I don't know where I'm heading to at this pointing time but I can confirm that I'm available for anyone," he added.

Nyirenda joined Baroka FC two seasons ago. In his second season with the club, the former Kaizer Chiefs player inspired Baroka to their maiden triumph beating Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth via penalties. That was huge for Baroka and Nyirenda. It was his first piece of silverware as coach in South Africa having won so many during his spell with the Glamour Boys when he was still playing.

"I really enjoyed my time here at Baroka FC. I'm grateful for the opportunity their gave me but it was time for me to leave the club." Nyirenda stated.

Baroka will now commence their search for the new boss in the next coming days. The Premier Soccer League matches are break and will resume in January.

