Odds, and the Ghost, stacked against new Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro

Johannesburg - Jose Riveiro had better be using his time in South Africa wisely, plotting the resurrection of the sleeping giant, Orlando Pirates. Or else, he runs the risk of being haunted by the Ghost (Pirates fans) even more!

It’s a rare occasion indeed that a new foreign coach is welcomed at the Soweto Giants with open arms. It’s actually quite the opposite, with the Ghost asking: ‘Which one is this one now?’ Such has been the poor recruitment state of the club that the last two unpopular appointments of Europeans, Kjell Jonevret and Josef Zinnbauer, left them with egg on their faces.

Zinnbauer won the MTN8 in his first full season. But it was played behind closed doors and was accompanied by a disappointing third-place finish in the league which meant he had failed. Riveiro has a chance to change that narrative though, and quickly worm his way into the hearts of one of the most demanding supporters not only in the land, but in Africa. But that won’t be easy. Not when the 1995 African Kings haven’t only fallen to their ruins on the continent, but at home after last tasting the championship 10 years ago.

Perhaps, Riveiro will see that as a challenge that could make him a fully-fledged coach by winning the league title at first attempt abroad after his shortcomings in Europe. But he’s got to be smart in his approach. And that’s why interacting more with Mandla Ncikazi, making him his right-hand man, instead of countryman Sergio Almenara, might help his cause. Pirates hit the nail on the head by retaining Ncikazi after he and Fadlu Davids flopped as co-coaches last season.

Ncikazi has been around the block, and knows local football like the back of his hand. His stern character in Africa last season proved that he can weather any storm.

That he’s been nominated for the prestigious Caf Coach of the Year award, alongside greats such as Pitso Mosimane, proves his coaching prowess. So if Riveiro has him in his corner, it will be seamless to draw players – the most important stakeholders of a football game – to buy into his philosophy. When the Bucs decided to offload players such as Linda Mntambo and Tshegofatso Mabasa and sign Evidence Makgopa and Miguel Timm, Ncikazi was approached for that, not Riveiro.

Ncikazi, moreover, will play a key role in convincing the management to extend the stay of club legend and captain Happy Jele whose contract came to an end in June. Recently, there’s been news making rounds that ‘Magents’ - as Jele is known - who’s been at the club for 16 years with over 400 appearances is on his way out. This is a feat that could be a huge loss for Riveiro, not only on the field but in the dressing room given that Jele has held Pirates together for years.

Riveiro needs to get his house in order now, during pre-season, so that by the time they host rivals Swallows in the opening league game on August 6 they can begin the season with purpose. Or else, failure to do that won’t help his cause in convincing the Ghost that he’s not another “European plumber”. @Mihlalibaleka