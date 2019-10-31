Pitso Mosimane, the Mamelodi Sundowns coach, is in trouble with the league for having dared to voice his disappointment at the officiating in his team’s 2-0 defeat by Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.
I suspect Highlands Park’s Owen da Gama could well be receiving summons from the PSL DC pretty soon after saying what just about everyone who watched his team’s defeat by Orlando Pirates on Tuesday screamed. “Diabolical. The assistant ref must be jailed.”
Benni McCarthy, the Cape Town City coach, has also been called to order for daring to point out just how poor the officiating in the league has been. And - like Mosimane - he lamented the fact that the bad calls seemed to somehow generally favour Chiefs.
No doubt poor refereeing decisions in the PSL have affected just about every club, Amakhosi included.