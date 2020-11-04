Old boy Lakay breaks Cape Town City hearts at home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - All the focus may have been Kermit Erasmus’ return to his former club, but it was another Cape Town City old boy Lyle Lakay that got the job done for Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night. Lakay broke City’s hearts early on with a perfectly executed free kick in the ninth minute before Keletso Makgalwa finished off the home team to propel Sundowns to a hard-fought 2-0 victory. Lakay’s well-taken goal would have been particularly appreciated by the Brazilians coaching trio for it came directly off the Chloorkop training pitch. Running on to a ball rolled into his path from a free kick on the edge of the box, Lakay drilled it past City keeper Peter Leeuwenburgh into the bottom corner. “I must commend the coaches I work with. The set-piece with which Lakay scored they worked on it. It really is encouraging to see the things we are working on training are coming out,” said coach Manqoba Mngqithi. The Premiership champions certainly were the dominant team in the first half, showing greater invention and intent. Although Erasmus was being held in check by City’s central defensive pairing Taariq Fielies and Aboubakar Mobara, there were plenty of spaces for others to roam freely.

This almost allowed the Brazilians to double their advantage through a snap effort from close-range by Andile Jali before the midway stage, but Leeuwenburgh smothered the shot.

Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate a goal scored by Lyle Lakay during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 game between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns at Cape Town Stadium on 4 November 2020. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

City’s goal was under siege at this point with Peter Shalulile also closing in on Leeuwenburgh. Fortunately for City, the Namibian marksman could only toe-poke his left-footed attempt wide of the target. Erasmus also had an opportunity, but his volley was also dealt with by Leeuwenburgh.

“I think the first half was very good. We should have scored at least four goals in the first half. But we were playing a dangerous team on the transition. I think we dealt with their transitions,” Mngqithi said.

City coach Jan Olde Riekerink must have dished out strong words during the half-time break as his team finally showed glimpses of their full ability. Suddenly there was more purpose and energy, which resulted in a couple of chances shortly after the break.

There certainly was more enterprise from the City engine room Thabo Nodada, Surprise Ralani and Shane Roberts found their range.

But with the deadly Erasmus now campaigning in the yellow shirt of the opposition, City did have that cutting edge upfront to really trouble Denis Onyango in the Sundowns goal.

This had dire consequences as Sundowns closed out the game when Makgalwa neatly tucked away a pass from a hobbling Jali shortly before the final whistle. In the only misfortune for Sundowns on the night was possibly Jali pulling up with a hamstring injury as he ran on an overhead pass before clutching his hamstring to make the assist.

Full time at Cape Town Stadium.



Sundowns walk away with all 3 points. Just not our day today. Thank you to all the fans who supported us from home 🏠



We learn from defeat and plan for victory 💙#DStvPrem#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/h5ztWJHWR7 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) November 4, 2020

Teams at the Cape Town Stadium

Cape Town City:

Leeuwenburgh; Mkhize, Mobara, Fielies, Mashego; Mokeke, Nodada; Martin, Roberts, Ralani; Lakay. Subs: Anderson, Potouridis, Morris, Mahola, Gaxa, Kewuti, Zulu, Prince.

Mamelodi Sundowns:

Onyango, Morena, Madisha, Nascimento, Lakay, Zwane, Jali, Coetzee, Mkhulise; Erasmus, Shalulile. Subs: Mweene, B.Onyango, Mudau, Langerman, Maluleka, Kekana, Domingo, Mkhuma, Makgalwa.

@ZaahierAdams

@IOLSport