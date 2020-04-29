Old dog Yeye still chasing trophies in the twilight of his career

DURBAN - Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane may be in the twilight of his career, but his desire to win more silverware is still burning. The former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United midfield maestro has been accustomed to success all of his career. He is now on the books of Highlands Park where he is an integral part of team. At the age of 37, Letsholonyane has matured like fine wine and his fans at Highlands Park still hold him in high regard. His arrival at the Lions of the North made an impact on a team grouped among the minnows of the league. Speaking with IOL Sport, Letsholonyane was emphatic about saying that he has not thought of retirement at this stage as he still has an appetite to play the game. “For me, as long as I’m still competing at the top level, I want to challenge for trophies. It doesn’t matter where I am, I still want to win trophies,” he quipped.

Letsholonyane enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Amakhosi. In his list of accomplishments with the Glamour Boys, the dreadlocked midfielder amassed two league triumphs, two MTN8 crowns, a Nedbank Cup and two Telkom Knockout trophies.

“I want to contribute to the team and I’m giving my all. Once you start winning it doesn’t stop - that desire doesn’t go away. I still want to contribute to the game as a player. That’s what I’ve done over the years and I want to do that here at Highlands Park,” Letsholonyane revealed.

Even after joining Matsatsantsa A Pitori, Letsholonyane seemed to attract success there. He lifted the Nedbank Cup and an MTN8 during his stint with SuperSport.

“What I’ve won is not enough. I’m not going to say because I won this and that, I can relax. No, I want more as long as I’m competing in any level of the league. I want to win,” he added.

With Highlands Park, he has already been to the final. Unfortunately, they lost the final to his former side, SuperSport in the MTN8 final at Orlando Stadium in Soweto last year. They also reached the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup where they were dumped out by Mamelodi Sundowns.

“When I feel that I don’t enjoy waking up in the morning and go to training, that’s when I will retire. We will see. Whenever that time comes, it will come - it might be tomorrow, next year or in two years’ time, but when I feel that I’ve had enough, I’ll call it a quits.

“For now, it is not something that it is on my mind,” said Letsholonyane, who will be 38 in June.

His success didn’t only come at club level but also at international level. Letsholonyane earned 50 caps for Bafana and netted twice. He competed at the 2010 World Cup and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.