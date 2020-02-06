‘Old school’ Zungu ready to shine for Buccaneers









Nkanyiso Zungu during his time at Stellenbosch FC. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix New Orlando Pirates midfield maestro Nkanyiso Zungu is bound to blossom and flourish in his stint with the Sea Robbers. His agent Mike Makaab said as much while addressing the media yesterday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban during the launch of the World Football Summit. It took Zungu 48 hours to conclude his three-year deal to Pirates from Stellenbosch FC. “It was very quick. It was done literally within 48 hours. We received a call from Orlando Pirates. My office in Cape Town spoke to Stellenbosch. When we signed the contract with Stellenbosch, he was a free agent. Pirates triggered a release clause. Stellenbosch couldn’t stand in the young man’s way. And Zungu has realized his dream. He always wanted to play for Orlando Pirates. It is now his opportunity to show that he is talent,” Makaab said. Zungu was a vital cog for Stellenbosch in the middle of the park.

“He has got to work extremely hard. Things have come a bit easy for him. Now the time has come when he has got to roll up his sleeves and work hard to show what he is capable of doing,” Zungu’s agent added.

Zungu burst on to the scene at AmaZulu four seasons ago but cut ties with the club because of ill-discipline.

“It was very important for him to get out of Durban. Sometimes a young footballer needs a change of environment,” said Makaab.

“They need to get away from their comfort zone. He went to Stellenbosch and started showing glimpses. I say ‘glimpses’ because I don’t think we’ve seen all of what Zungu is capable of doing.”

Pirates play Bidvest Wits on Sunday (3.30pm kick-off) in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup and Zungu might make his debut.

“Zungu reminds me of an old school footballer in a modern environment - great skills, exciting to see on the ball and, yes, he needs to improve certain aspects of his game.

“Being at Pirates will force him to step up and fight hard for a place in the line-up,” Makaab said.

Zungu will face stiff competition in the likes of Fortune Makaringe, Xola Mlambo, Linda Mntambo, Ben Motshwari, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Kabelo Dlamini in the middle of the park.





