His agent Mike Makaab said as much while addressing the media yesterday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban during the launch of the World Football Summit.
It took Zungu 48 hours to conclude his three-year deal to Pirates from Stellenbosch FC.
“It was very quick. It was done literally within 48 hours. We received a call from Orlando Pirates. My office in Cape Town spoke to Stellenbosch. When we signed the contract with Stellenbosch, he was a free agent. Pirates triggered a release clause. Stellenbosch couldn’t stand in the young man’s way. And Zungu has realized his dream. He always wanted to play for Orlando Pirates. It is now his opportunity to show that he is talent,” Makaab said.
Zungu was a vital cog for Stellenbosch in the middle of the park.