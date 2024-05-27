Once and always a Pirate, says Michael Morton after scoring against Kaizer Chiefs

Cape Town Spurs may have been relegated, but Saturday’s final game of the season against Kaizer Chiefs will have put smiles on many associated with Orlando Pirates. On a warm Autumn afternoon in the Mother City, the Urban Warriors beat the mighty Amakhosi 2-0, with former Buccaneer Michael Morton netting the second goal.

The result meant there would be no top eight finish for Chiefs, who have had such a difficult season that it will most likely result in Cavin Johnson not being given a permanent contract as head coach. It will have been particularly sweet for Morton, whose first steps into professional football were taken in the black and white Orlando Pirates jersey. What a way to end the season! 💥 Cape Town Spurs 2 - 0 Kaizer Chiefs. Got myself on the scoresheet and got to celebrate with my daughters in attendance. Amazing memories i will cherish forever! #psl #goal #manofthematch #celebration #kaizerchiefs #football #soccergoal #puskas pic.twitter.com/dBCBnUw3Ck

— ⬣ Michael Morton ⬣ (@MMORTON6) May 26, 2024 “For some reason I got a lot of messages from Orlando Pirates fans this weekend! “This one’s for all the Sea Robbers out there.. #onceandalways,” Morton wrote on X — formely Twitter — after his weekend exploits.

And in a chat with IOL Sport a couple of weeks ago over his plans once he hangs up his boots, Morton revealed that the club where it all started were still very close to his heart. “As they always say, ‘once and always...’ I spent the majority of my youth there. I joined Pirates as a 12-year-old and spent all of my academy days there until I was 19,” the 35-year-old midfielder said. “They gave me my first taste of professional football, so Pirates will always have a special place in my heart. I still call myself a Pirates fan. I still follow their results and everything,” said Morton.