Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Only one club in the world has used more players than Royal AM over the past five years – study

Royal AM boss Shauwn 'Mamkhize' Mkhize with her players celebrating their win against Cape Town City

Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize celebrating their win against Cape Town City with her players. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Published Mar 3, 2023

Share

Cape Town – A study by world-renowned sports study group CIES Football Observatory has found that Royal AM have used a whopping 166 players since they were founded in 2020.

The study analysed data of players used over the past five years.

According to the study, only one club in world football – Brazil’s AA Ponte Preta – has used more players, with 168. They collected data from 75 of the world’s biggest football leagues.

The club was only founded in 2020 by respected Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, who handed the reigns over to her then teenage son Andile Mpisane, who is the current chairman, and sometimes player.

The ambitious Royal AM are in their second season in the top flight, having bought the status of Bloemfontein Celtic after just failing to get promotion from the National First Division in their first ever season.

More on this

Having used 131 players since 2018, Marumo Gallants are second among South African clubs in the study, with Chippa United (119), TS Galaxy (110), and Maritzburg United (104) rounding out the top five.

At the other end of the table, SuperSport United have been the most stable club in the DStv Premiership, using only 66 players, while Golden Arrows (67) are second, and Kaizer Chiefs third with only 72 used.

Mamelodi Sundowns, who have won six straight DStv Premiership titles, have used a total of 75 players since 2018.

The data also found English Premier League champions Manchester City to be the second most stable club in the world, with only 47 players used since 2018. Halmstad of Sweden have used just 44 players.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Royal AMPSLDStv PremiershipSoccer

Share