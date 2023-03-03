Cape Town – A study by world-renowned sports study group CIES Football Observatory has found that Royal AM have used a whopping 166 players since they were founded in 2020. The study analysed data of players used over the past five years.

According to the study, only one club in world football – Brazil’s AA Ponte Preta – has used more players, with 168. They collected data from 75 of the world’s biggest football leagues. The club was only founded in 2020 by respected Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, who handed the reigns over to her then teenage son Andile Mpisane, who is the current chairman, and sometimes player. The ambitious Royal AM are in their second season in the top flight, having bought the status of Bloemfontein Celtic after just failing to get promotion from the National First Division in their first ever season.

Having used 131 players since 2018, Marumo Gallants are second among South African clubs in the study, with Chippa United (119), TS Galaxy (110), and Maritzburg United (104) rounding out the top five. At the other end of the table, SuperSport United have been the most stable club in the DStv Premiership, using only 66 players, while Golden Arrows (67) are second, and Kaizer Chiefs third with only 72 used. Mamelodi Sundowns, who have won six straight DStv Premiership titles, have used a total of 75 players since 2018.