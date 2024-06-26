Operation ‘vat alles’... Rulani Mokwena wants his Sundowns to win everything next season

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena has revealed his targets for next season — to win everything on offer while breaking more records. While impressive as ever in the DStv Premiership last season, the Brazilians agonisingly fell short of a number of targets.

In a chat on PowerFM, Mokwena said they had to be better in the 2024/25 season. “Better than this season means MTN8. We were in the final and lost on penalties. It means winning the MTN8,” Mokwena said on PowerFM. “The league title means surpassing the number of points that we have accumulated and winning it again.

“The Champions League. We want to win the Champions League but I say to you, and I’m very realistic in that sense that next season for me, we need to be in the final. We must be in the final,” he said. “... you can’t say you want to win the Champions League and you’re not even in the final of that Champions League.” Mokwena also targeted winning the Nedbank Cup. Last season, they thought they had one hand on the trophy when veteran Themba Zwane put them in front on the second half.