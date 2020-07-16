OPINION: Is Gauteng the best option for football's 'bio-bubble'?

THE Premier Soccer League has audaciously chosen Gauteng as a biologically safe environment (BSE) to resume matches even though the province is presently the epicentre of the coronavirus in South Africa following the recent surge of infections there. Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation: “The storm is upon us ...” He was referring to the spike in the infection rate in South Africa, with Gauteng now leading the way with almost 100 000 coronavirus cases. The latest statistics show that Gauteng records around 5 000 new coronavirus cases daily and that accounts for 44% of the country’s total. A more comprehensive look at the overall picture of the coronavirus in Gauteng should strike fear in the hearts of anyone planning to move into a month-long camp in a region that will house 32 teams and supporting staff, as well as officials. It is no wonder the South African Football Association had insisted at a meeting earlier this week that it should be recorded that Safa had no input in the decisions to choose Gauteng as the host for training and match venues, as well as hotel accommodation.

The PSL’s plan to resume football was very well thought out and that much was said by the Department of Sport who made the point that the protocols were over and above what was required.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said his organization had lined up one of Southern Africa’s foremost pathology laboratories, AMPATH, to test players, officials and all other persons before training and matches start in the ‘bio-bubble’ area.

The teams will be responsible for the cost of these tests, and if they are unable to pay the PSL will foot the bill. However, the costs will be deducted from their monthly grants later.

By this time, the PSL has done everything asked of them, or so it seems.

They are waiting for the green light from Safa who are preparing match officials for duty, presumably starting August 1.

There have been suggestions that Safa is “being obstructionist” about restarting the season but their president Danny Jordaan said the national team has commitments later this year and the national coach was keen to see players in action. It would be in the national team’s interest to see the PSL resume as soon as possible.

Over the last few weeks, the Department of Sport has continually reminded Safa that it has to “play an overarching role” to ensure compliance before and during the resumption of football.

It is also time to remind the Department of Sport about their advice to Safa in official correspondence a few weeks ago. It urges Safa to "fortify your risk mitigation plans by noting the prohibition on hotspot areas".

Paradoxically, the Department of Sport, on behalf of the national government, has approved the resumption of football in a Covid-19 hotspot where the PSL will set up a biologically safe environment.

It is time to show the Department of Sport the red card!




