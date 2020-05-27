OPINION: The fans are owed the truth about Celtic

DR Patrick Molemela Stadium in the Free State is always packed as Bloemfontein Celtic supporters jostle to witness their heroes strut their stuff. It does not matter whether it is on a sweltering hot day or in the pelting rain, Celtic supporters are in love with their team. Whether they win or lose, Celtic fans are forever in full voice cheering for their team. They worship the ground they play on – home or away. Currently there is a lot of tension surrounding the club and its future, leaving the supporters in no man’s land. Why? Well, the club’s owner Max Tshabalala doesn’t seem to appreciate what the players, management, administration and fans offer and do for Phunya Sele Sele. For Tshabalala, it is all about himself, apparently. It is no wonder the team is struggling under his regime.

He can disrespect the media as he has always done. That is fine. But at least have some civility and show some respect to the supporters of the club. Tshabalala should engage with “his” people and not leave them in the dark.

If he were truly a man of honesty and integrity, he would address his club’s fans and the football fraternity at large, who are curious about the future of Celtic.

Sending out statements vehemently denying that he is selling the club is not helping.

Tim Sukazi is not crazy. The TS Galaxy chairman wouldn’t just state that he engaged with Tshabalala regarding the possible sale of the club, that an agreement had been reached, and he is waiting for the end of the month for financial reasons, if it wasn’t true.

Even worse, Tshabalala’s lawyer Mandla, who also happens to be his cousin, was on Metro FM and Robert Marawa’s Marawa Worldwide, where he spoke about the owner being on the brink of selling Celtic’s PSL status. So, is Tshabalala telling us that his family went on national radio and lied?

Tshabalala’s arrogance towards the media is even worse. Why does he refuse to talk to the media?

This is a serious issue. I’m not saying he shouldn’t sell the team if he isn’t financially stable, but do it in the correct manner. We – the media and supporters –are invested emotionally in the club and the Fourth Estate is a platform to disseminate information to all stakeholders. Members of the media are not looking for Tshabalala’s head. He must eradicate that mentality and not be a coward and contradict himself.

Last week Tshabalala stated that he had no offers and the club wasn’t to be sold, and that the news that the club was going that route was “fake news”. But in the end we shall get the truth as to who is fake between Tshabalala and Sukazi.

IOL Sport