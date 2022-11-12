Orlando Pirates advance to Black Label Cup final after beating Kaizer Chiefs on penalties

Durban — Sifiso Hlanti was the man to miss as Orlando Pirates prevailed 6-5 over Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Black Label semi-final at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Following the miss, Vincent Pule stepped up for Pirates and calmly slotted into the net to send the Sea Robbers into the final.

The result allowed Nedbank Cup Champions Pirates to advance to the final to play against Mamelodi Sundowns. Sundowns outplayed AmaZulu to reach the final earlier in the day of the one day tournament. The game ended 0-0 in what was a boring game. Both sides showed signs of lethargy, something that they can be forgiven for. The tournament after all comes after the closure of the league and many players will be focused more on trying to avoid injury rather than actually trying to win the tournament given that a long season lay ahead after the conclusion of the World Cup. Chances in the game were few and far between. It was a scrappy encounter to say the least.

Kgaogelo Sekgota had a chance to put Chiefs ahead on the stroke of half-time but was stopped in his tracks before shooting. Moments later, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo had a shot at goal and was just inches wide. In form Chiefs player Yusuf Maart shot early in the first half but Pirates keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane was up to the task as he made a comfortable save. Ashley Du Preez thought that he won the game for Chiefs late in the second half but was flagged for offside in what was a close call.

