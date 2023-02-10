Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows looking to avoid potential Nedbank upsets

Durban — DStv Premiership sides Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows will head into their Nedbank Cup last 32 fixtures looking to avoid upsets against teams in the second tier. The Buccaneers will begin their search for a ninth Nedbank Cup crown when they take on All Stars at the Wits Stadium on Saturday in an 8 pm kick-off.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Sea Robbers, although inconsistent in league competition, have already secured a piece of silverware with the MTN8 and will have great confidence ahead of their first clash against lowly opponents. SuperSport United have already tasted defeat to ABC Motsepe League side Dondol Stars in the opening round, a clear sign of the kind of danger the so-called “unknown” teams possess in this year's competition. Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro will be expected to make a host of changes to his usual starting line-up, however, their strength in depth will ensure they are still odds-on favourites to advance to the next round.

All Stars will not by any means be pushovers having started the year off in fine form. The now Johannesburg-based club have won four, drawn two and lost one of their seven matches in all competitions this year and will provide a formidable foe. Abafana Bes’thende on the other hand have been struggling to cope with a long list of injuries and loss of form from a few of their key players.

Story continues below Advertisement

The club’s co-coach, Vusumuzi Vilakazi, has spoken at length about the club’s recent struggles and how he and his team will look to approach their Nedbank Cup encounter. Vilakazi revealed that the number of players they have out forces them to make several changes to their usual starting 11 and he hopes the individuals afforded opportunities will provide enough quality to overcome Pretoria Callies. The Bantu Callies aren't having the best of seasons themselves in league competition and could do with a morale-boosting victory against a top-flight club.

Story continues below Advertisement

Callie's are currently involved in a relegation battle and are only momentarily out of the danger zone on goal difference, therefore, a cup run might contribute or hinder their chances of survival. Another DStv Premiership club is destined to fall when Stellenbosch host Swallows at Athlone Stadium while Mpheni Home Defenders and Clarewood JPM FC also meet. @ScribeSmiso