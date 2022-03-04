Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs coaches on thin ice ahead of Soweto derby

Cape Town — In one of football's cruel twists of fate, the outcome of Saturday's Soweto Derby at Orlando Stadium could prove disastrous for the coaching staff of the two camps. On the one side, there is the Englishman Stuart Baxter, who guides the fortunes of the country's most storied club Kaizer Chiefs. A few days ago, Baxter went on record as saying the "Soweto Derby is not a normal game" because the result means so much to supporters.

A few months ago, Baxter was already feeling the heat because of the outbursts of Chiefs' supporters on social media. He was moved to say: "I am under a lot of pressure, no doubt about that."

On the other side, there are the Orlando Pirates co-interim coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikaz, who were thrust into the hot seat following the departure of the German Josef Zinnbauer at the start of the season. For whatever season, Pirates have opted not to replace him, and have been happy to retain the two co-interim coaches for the rest of the season. Both have made it clear that they are not eyeing permanent positions at Pirates. However, defeat on Saturday could mean that they could be moved sideways to rescue what remains of the season.

The two camps have come in for loads of criticism because of selections. Baxter has decided to play some players out of their regular position because he thinks they will perform better in a role he has handpicked for them. For most of the way, it hasn't proved successful and this has made fans angry. A sore point has been the omission of the 22-year-old left-back Sibusiso Mabiliso who joined Chiefs from AmaZulu in the off-season. He arrived with great expectations but since Baxter has preferred S'fiso Hlanti (when fit) and Reeve Frosler, he spent most matchdays watching from the stands.

The treatment of Mabiliso also reflects Baxter's preference for older players, many of whom are trading heavily on reputation and are holding on to places in the run-on XI. For most of the season, Pirates have battled with loads of injuries of late, several players have come off the injury list. However, Pirates have been reluctant to rotate the squad and allow players to stake their claims.

One player who has staked a strong claim is the Malawian striker Gabadinho Mhango, who has fallen out of favour with the Pirates coaching duo. After an impressive performance at AFCON in Cameroon, Mhango has strong claims for a regular starting berth but he has been picked mostly for the team's substitute bench. The two coaches have also not taken too kindly to media questions about why they have cold-shouldered the Malawian. On occasions, when he was given a run late in recent matches, he was a force in the team's build-up movements. He is likely to be on the bench for the Soweto Derby and could well turn in a performance that justifies his continued stay at the club until his contract ends in June 2024.