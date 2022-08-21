Orlando Pirates and SuperSport play out dull goalless stalemate

Durban — Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United played to a dull goalless draw at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday evening. This result means Pirates moved above Mamelodi Sundowns on the DStv Premiership log while Matsatsantsa remain in 14th place, still searching for their first win of the season.

A Buccaneers side buoyed by their recent victory over Royal AM made the trip to Pretoria in search of back-to-back wins. Coach Jose Riveiro made big calls ahead of this one, dropping captain Innocent Maela and star forward Thembinkosi Lorch to the bench as he looked to refresh the legs in attacking zones and provide a better supply to Bienvenu Eva Nga upfront. Gavin Hunt and his United side headed into this encounter still searching for their first win of the season after three matches played.

The experienced mentor opted for his tried and tested 3-5-2 formation, looking to stifle Pirates’ creativity in the middle of the park whilst creating chances of their own through their in-form man Grant Margeman. The most famous Hunt teams of the past were trademarked with excellent wing play and exciting left wing-back Thapelo Maseko provided the first real opportunity of the game when his cross found Bradley Grobler in the box. The veteran striker did well to hold off his man before glancing his header just wide of Richard Ofori's goal, a sign of the kind predator Grobler is even in his twilight years.

The imprint and influence of the Riveiro on Pirates appears to grow with each match and it was on show once more in this encounter as the Sea Robbers enjoyed 75% of first half possession. An issue in Pirates' play over recent weeks however is their inability to break down their opponents because of the low tempo in which they conduct their business, this style seemed to suit Matsatsantsa in the first half as they gave their opponents no sniff at goal. An opening stanza that left a lot to be desired concluded in a stalemate as both sides struggled to break each other down. Both sets of coaches would've been looking at their options on the bench, a hero to blow the game wide open.

The visitors emerged for the second half with renewed vigour and would've gone ahead if not for the good work of George Chigova in the Matsatsantsa goal. Goodman Mosele found Eva Nga with a through ball who then drew a save from Chigova. The rebound fell for an on rushing Vincent Pule, but he blasted his shot over the bar. The Pirates technical team called on their trump cards with the match seemingly heading for a draw. Lorch and Zakhele Lepasa entered into the fray with Kabelo Dlamini and Eva Ngah making way.

In the four matches Lorch has featured in this campaign, he hasn't managed to get on the score sheet or on the assists list, an epitome of what Pirates have been so far, a side with glimpses of potential that lack the cutting edge in front of goal. Former Pirates man Thamsanqa Gabuza came off the bench for Matsatsantsa and provided a contender for miss of the season with five minutes of regulation time remaining. The 35-year-old forward hoped the ground would swallow him when he miss-kicked the ball from two metres out with the goalkeeper nowhere to be found.