Orlando Pirates announce four new signings, including Katlego Otladiso and Melusi Buthelezi

Durban — Orlando Pirates announced the arrival of four new signings on Tuesday evening, a list that includes Bafana Bafana international Melusi Buthelezi and Katlego Otladisa. The Buccaneers long time admirers of Buthelezi from TS Galaxy and Otladisa from Marumo Gallants also completed the transfers of Supersport United’s Patrick Maswanganyi and Sephelo Baloni from Motsepe Foundation outfit All-Stars.

The Soweto-based club have ramped up their preparation for the upcoming season after winning both the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup trophies whilst also qualifying for the CAF Champions League. The quartet will now form part of coach Jose Riveiro's 2023/2024 plans with Pirates competing in four competitions.

Otladisa, a former Mamelodi Sundowns junior player has grown to be one of the most exciting wingers in the division while plying his trade for both Platinum Stars and Bahlabane Ba Ntwa. However, the relegation of the Limpopo-based outfit has seen him seek pastures new and has answered the call of the Sea Robbers. The 26-year-old had another decent 2022/2023 campaign, featuring in 43 matches in all competitions, contributing six assists in a season where Gallants did well in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Despite enduring a tough injury plaques season, Buthelezi managed to feature in 21 league matches while keeping 10 clean sheets in the last campaign, perhaps doing just enough to earn himself a big-time move. While Maswanganyi had a remarkable debut campaign in the DStv premiership featuring 22 times and grabbing four assists in Coach Gavin Hunt’s side.