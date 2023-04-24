Orlando Pirates announce that Floyd Mbele has left the club

Johannesburg — Floyd Mbele has resigned as the administration manager of Orlando Pirates, the club announced on Monday. Having made a name for himself at the South African Students Sports Union (SASSU), Mbele made a big jump in his career when joining the Sea Robbers.

At Pirates he played a key role in their successful quest for a treble during the 2010/11 season. He resigned from his post in 2011, assuming the managing director role with the Royal Bafokeng Sports (RBS), the owners of defunct Premiership side Platinum Stars. Mbele, though, returned to Pirates in recent years, assuming the same administrative role he held before he left, however the veteran administrator has vacated his position with immediate effect.

“Orlando Pirates has accepted the resignation of the club’s administration manager Mr Floyd Mbele,” Bucs said in a statement. “The club management wishes him the best in his future endeavours.”

Pirates will continue life without Mbele this weekend when they visit TS Galaxy in the league. They are third on the log with 46 points, one behind SuperSport United. A win will serve as a huge booster for coach Jose Riveiro’s men ahead of their Nedbank Cup semi-final tie against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on May 6. @Mihlalibaleka