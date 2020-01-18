Orlando Pirates are on course to make Highlands walk the plank









Ten points from four matches. That is all it has taken for Josef Zinnbauer to turn his detractors into his fans following the perplexity that engulfed his appointment as Orlando Pirates’ new coach. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Ten points from four matches. That is all it has taken for Josef Zinnbauer to turn his detractors into his fans following the perplexity that engulfed his appointment as Orlando Pirates’ new coach. When the German was announced as the Buccaneers new mentor, replacing Micho Sredojevic, early December, the order of the first two weeks was “Josef Zinnbauer who?” He was an unknown figure, with an underwhelming track record. But the 49-year-old passed his audition by managing three wins and one draw in the first four matches in charge of the Bucs. And those informed, will prematurely tell you that’s a recipe for success. Zinnbauer, though, has further wormed his way into the Ghost’s heart after pulling off a famous victory over champions Mamelodi Sundowns at home on Wednesday night. This was a Pirates victory over Sundowns for the first time at home since 2011. In the bigger scheme of things, Zinnbauer left Orlando Stadium having attracted admiration from his team’s rivals, Kaizer Chiefs’ supporters, as Sundowns’ loss meant Amakhosi consolidated their nine-point lead at the summit.

But even the less informed will tell you that Pirates are not out of the woods yet - far off from being a well-oiled machine that’s ready to compete and finish the season with a trophy, at least the Nedbank Cup.

In the last four matches, Pirates have only kept one clean sheet, on Wednesday night, against Sundowns. And while they’ve dominated the first half, where they’ve scored six of nine goals in Zinnbauer’s first three matches, they’ve conceded three strikes in the second stanza. And that’s a source of concern.

Nonetheless, the Sea Robbers know that they cannot afford to rest on their laurels as they aim to continue to give the Ghost a sense of hope that they are close to sailing out of the troubled waters following the poor start under the tutelage of then interim coach Rhulani Mokwena.

This afternoon (3.30pm kick-off), Zinnbauer and his troops will return to their fortress, Orlando, hoping to continue with what has been an amazing resurgence when they welcome the wounded Lions of the North.

Highlands Park are currently at their lowest following back-to-back defeats away to Kaizer Chiefs and at home to rookies Stellenbosch FC respectively.

Coach Owen Da Gama bemoaned his team’s recent injury woes.

Players watching on the sidelines from the Highlands’ camp include No 1 goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni. Second choice Marlon Heugh has had to fill the void in recent weeks.

And the latter has to be on top of his game between the sticks, especially having to come up against the league’s top goalscorer, Malawian international Gabadinho Mhango.

Gabadinho is already on double digits (11 goals) in only 15 league matches and many believe that he’s on target to break the record of 25 domestic goals in one season held by former Zambian star Collins Mbesuma.

But while Da Gama will be hoping his team can cause an upset against the Soweto giants following their 3-0 humiliation by Chiefs, expect Zinnbauer to plan properly in his bid to earn his stripes in South African football.

@MihlaliBaleka





Saturday Star

Like us on Facebook