Orlando Pirates bag timely win ahead of Premiership climax

Johannesburg - It was mission accomplished for Orlando Pirates on Sunday as they consolidated second place in the Premiership ahead of the Nedbank Cup semi-final, with a 2-1 league win over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium. Courtesy of the timely victory, Pirates lead the third-placed SuperSport United by two points.

Moreover, this win meant they’ll face Royal AM in the league on Wednesday with a huge morale booster before clashing with eternal rivals Kaizer Chiefs, who’ve beaten them in the last five Soweto derbies in a row, in the Ke Yona Cup semi-final at FNB three days later. But with Chiefs in action in the league against Swallows on Monday afternoon, they’ll also want to win that game and close in on Pirates on the log, who lead them by five points, and also gain some momentum heading to the last derby of the season.

Chiefs are also high on confidence after returning to winning ways on Freedom Day, after beating Chippa United – courtesy of an Ashley Du Preez goal – to keep their chances of finishing in the top three alive. For Galaxy, though, it was a missed opportunity to jump up to eighth on the log as this result meant they remained rooted in 12th with 31 points, two behind the eighth-placed Royal AM.

After winning seven games on the trot, Pirates were eager to maintain their momentum upon their visit to Galaxy who’ve blown hot and cold in their bid to finish in the top eight. Pirates, though, were in search of that victory without talisman Thembinkosi Lorch who continued to sit in the stands after another injury halted his fine comeback in recent weeks. But Pirates didn’t need Lorch in the opening stages, with Terrence Dzvukamanja continuing with his fine form in front of goal after heading home Kabelo Dlamini corner-kick as early as the second minute.

Pirates nearly doubled their lead in no time after Deon Hotto’s cut back took a huge deflection from Given Msimango before the resultant effort bounced against the upright and back into play. The Chiefs-bound Msimango, though, looked to have done his future employers a huge favour, levelling matters with a flicked effort from the far post after a delightful corner from Lindokuhle Mbatha. Pirates will feel hard done that they went into the break level with the hosts, having dominated possession for the better part of the first half, with their only blemish failing to create clear-cut scoring chances.

And while the Bucs dominated the lion’s share of possession, Galaxy had whipped in some dangerous crosses from the left flank, with Ebrahim Seedat and Yamil Rodriguez being their dangermen. Seedat did eventually find Kamogelo Sebelebele with an inch-perfect cross, but the latter headed towards Nkosinathi Sibisi whose block was deemed to have come off his elbow by Galaxy’s bench. But referee Olani Kwinda turned away Galaxy’s shout for a penalty – which resulted in an exchange of words between the two dugouts before Msimango ensured that both sides were level at the break.

Pirates restored their lead early in their second half, though, as Monnapule Saleng’s corner-kick found Tapelo Xoki who headed towards goal before his effort was also flicked towards goal by Nkosinathi Sibisi. That resultant header found an unmarked Hotto on the far-post as he finished off the move by beating Melusi Buthelezi on his near post – to ensure that Pirates led for the better part of the second half as they won the game. Pirates had nervy moments late in the second half, though, as No 1 Sipho Chaine spent some time on the floor, before he eventually finished the game, while Saleng failed to round off Buthelezi.