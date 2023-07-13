Independent Online
Independent Online | Sport
Thursday, July 13, 2023

Orlando Pirates beat Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv in controversial pre-season friendly

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro

FILE - Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Soweto giant Orlando Pirates went ahead with their pre-season friendly game against Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv in Marbella, Spain on Thursday evening.

Full details were not available, but Jose Riveiro’s men won the encounter 1-0 as preparations for the upcoming DStv Premiership season gather some steam.

Pirates found themselves facing a political storm this week ahead of their game against the team from the Israeli capital.

They faced calls from former cabinet minister Ronnie Kasrils, BDS, Cosatu and various other groups to boycott the encounter due to Israel’s unending occupation of Palestine, which many have likened to Apartheid.

“May I remind Orlando Pirates of their proud origins as a people's football club and fraternity, which was supported and adored as much for their soccer skills as an inspirational source of pride in their non-racism under apartheid,” Kasrils said earlier this week.

However, in a wordy statement on Tuesday, Pirates remained defiant and said the game would go ahead as planned, leaving many unhappy, and the SACP demanding to meet with club officials.

However, the club’s willingness to play also had its supporters, with the ACDP and SA Friends of Israel applauding their decision to play the match.

Riveiro’s men will continue their pre-season preparation this weekend when they go up against Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle on Saturday, before taking on Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas on Wednesday.

IOL Sport

PSL DStv Premiership Orlando Pirates Soccer

