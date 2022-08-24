Orlando Pirates beat Marumo Gallants to top PSL table

Johannesburg - A nasty collision between Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki ensured that Orlando Pirates returned to winning ways in the DStv Premiership, with a 1-0 victory over Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening. After bagging only one point in their last two games, the win saw Pirates climb to the top of the log.

But the victory may not have been possible had the pair of Sibisi and Xoki not clashed heads to break Gallants’ spirited forays later on. The pair spent 10 minutes on the ground as they were ultimately stretchered off the field, leaving the Bucs to hang on for their first win in three games. Pirates came into the game needing goals after scoring only three in their last five games in the league, as they have won two and drawn three since the start of the season.

Pirates’ coach Jose Riveiro had adopted a new approach though, starting Zakhele Lepasa up front ahead of duo Kwame Peprah and Bievenu Eva Nga. Peprah and Eva Nga were Riveiro’s preferred No.9s before the match, but they have had little return as they had only scored one goal between them. Lepasa didn’t waste time in repaying the faith shown to him by Riveiro, though, ensuring the Bucs were a goal up as early as the third minute.

Lepasa raced from the centre-line to Gallants byline, where he hit a hard and low square-ball behind veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi in goal. The resultant loose ball hit the inside of the upright, catching Gallants’ defence sleeping as Paseka Mako pounced on an empty net to put Pirates ahead. Pirates didn’t sit back as they continued to search for a second, but Gallants’ defence stood their ground, repelling all the danger in the process.

With the progression of the game, Gallants started to find their feet as well – thanks to the silky passes of Ndabayithwa Ndlondlo in the midfield. Ndlondo also had a chance to level matters for the visitors in the first half from a set-piece, but his shot hit the upright and sailed into the stands. The hard-running Lepasa also had a chance to double his team’s tally after beating his marker in the box, but his chipped-over effort sailed wide.

Having been quiet for the better part of the first half, Vincent Pule had a chance to score from a curling set-piece early in the second half. However, his curling effort was parried away from goal by Arubi as the visitors regrouped to take the game to Pirates in search of an equaliser. Gallants looked like they’d score with every foray as they stretched Pirates’ defence, whipping in long balls to find their target men up front.

However, their emerging enterprising play was interrupted when the Bucs' defensive pair of Xoki and Sibisi collided. That incident forced play to be halted for some time before the duo were both stretchered off the pitch to receive medical attention. Riveiro brought on Olisah Ndah and Deon Hotto for Sibisi and Xoki, and the pair ensured that they broke Gallants attacking play which was threatening.