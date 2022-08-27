Orlando Pirates beat Royal AM and secure MTN8 semi-final spot

Durban — Orlando Pirates secured their place in the semi-finals of the MTN8 after they defeated Royal AM 2-1 at the Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday night. The visitors, normally associated with making slow starts, were quickest out the blocks this time around and found themselves in front three minutes into the match after some impressive pressing.

Vincent Pule was most alert as he pounced on a loose ball after miscommunication at the back from the hosts. After composing himself, he finished past the keeper to put the Buccaneers in front. Pirates took a huge step into the semi-finals of the competition when they found a second goal in fortuitous fashion 10 minutes after half time. Right wing back Thabiso Monyane found himself in the opposition’s final third and fired his effort in at the near post that was seemingly covered by goalkeeper Zakahle Ngcobo but he fumbled his gather and the ball trickled into the net off his face.

Three minutes later, Shaune Mogaila threw a spanner in the works as he pulled one back for the home side, restoring hope to the Thwihli Thwahla faithful. Second half substitute Mfundo Thikazi drifted in from the left wing and his effort was poorly parried by Richard Ofori and Mogaila tapped in. The Buccaneers’ coach, Jose Riveiro, made his intentions of continuity known prior to kick-off and it was evident when he made just four changes from the starting side that began last time out.

For Royal AM, it was a matter of kicking on from their victory in the previous match and Andre De Jong, together with Motebang Sera, looked to pose a threat for Thwihli Thwahla up front. The opening quarter of an hour was incredibly eventful as both sides were guilty of missing chances. The hosts would’ve felt a slight change of fortune as another mix-up left Pule face to face with Ricardo Nascimento. The Brazilian channelled his inner rugby player and dragged Pule to the ground but was only awarded a yellow, much to the bemusement of many.

The second stanza produced everything a cup encounter encapsulates as the teams took each other to task and produced scintillating end to end action. Thwihli Thwahla, just like in the first half, dominated a large chunk of the ball possession and continued to probe the Buccaneers box with regularity. Victory for Pirates means they join AmaZulu, who won earlier in the day, at the semi-final stage of the competition.

