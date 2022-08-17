Orlando Pirates beat Royal AM to return to winning ways

Durban — Deon Hotto scored the only goal of the game as Orlando Pirates returned to winning ways thanks to a 1-0 victory over Royal AM in a DStv Premiership clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Durban on Wednesday evening. Hotto, who was Pirates’ best player last season, finally opened his account as he finished off a well worked move in the 34th minute of the game.

After some brilliant work by Kabelo Dlamini, who slid a through ball for the marauding Thabiso Monyane on the right, who then rolled the ball onto the path of Hotto. Buccaneers head coach Jose Riveiro had made three changes to the team, citing a heavy schedule. Kwameh Peprah, Vincent Pule and Thabang Monare dropped to the bench, with Bienvenu Eva Nga, Kabelo Dlamini and Miguel Timm replacing them respectively. Thwihli Thwahla co-coach Dan Malesela revealed the technical team's intention to right the wrongs of the previous game that resulted in a humbling defeat away to Stellenbosch.

The two sides displayed great intent and enthusiasm in the opening quarter of an hour and either side should've taken the lead early on. Pirates had to breathe a sigh of relief as Tebogo Potsane found a way behind the defence and was found by Kabelo Mahlasela, only to be let down by his first touch as the ball rolled into the incoming Richard Ofori's gloves. Live wire Mfundo Thikazi alongside Mxolisi Macuphu and Khethukuthula Ndlovu were introduced in place of Sedwyn George, Andre De Jong and Potshane as the home side continued to pile on the pressure in search of an equaliser.

The contest certainly lost its zip and gloss as the minutes wore on with both sets of players tiring out, while Royal AM pushed the hardest for a leveller, the second half was starved of any clear cut opportunities. Pirates' victory means they leapfrog Royal AM and climb into fourth in the league on seven points, while Thwihli Thwahla slip to sixth after a second loss in a row. The Buccaneers will look to build on this difficult away victory when they visit SuperSport United over the weekend while Royal AM welcome Marumo Gallants.

