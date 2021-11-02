Orlando Pirates beat Sekhukhune to boost morale ahead of Soweto Derby

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates’ winless run in domestic football came to an end following their 2-1 win over new kids on the block, Sekhukhune United in a DStv Premiership encounter at a cool Orlando Stadium, Soweto, on Tuesday evening. Pirates came into this encounter on the back of four draws in the league, albeit progressing to the last round of the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers. That’s’ why they needed to respond if they were going to consolidate their spot on the standings.

Indeed, they achieved that feat with two late goals from Linda Mntambo and Kabelo Dlamini. That ensured that they got the needed points albeit an early goal from Brandon Parusnath. This win also ensured they remained sixth on the log. This win will also take the pressure off their two coaches who appeared to be overwhelmed by the assignment at hand. But it will also be a morale booster heading to Saturday’s Soweto derby against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium. Despite reaching the play-off of the Confederation Cup qualifiers, Pirates’ have endured a roller-coaster outing in domestic football. That they came into this encounter without a win meant that they needed to turn their fortunes around.

Coaching duo Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids adopted a clear offensive approach, with Collins Makgaka partnering Tshegofatso Mabasa up front. That combination needed to work, especially if they were to found the much-needed goals. But Sekhukhune were going to be a tough nut to crack, especially given the fact that they were on a purple patch after winning their last three games. Credit should go to Toaster Nsabata who hadn’t conceded in those games too. Against Pirates he proved why he’s had a sterling season so far, pulling off a great save to deny Mabasa early on. But while Pirates may have dominated play early on, the visitors were not far-off pace too as they had their scoring chances.

But, perhaps, Pirates should have found the lead especially after creating host of scoring chances. But they were let down by some poor finishing or some quality goalkeeping from Nsabata. That wasteful act cost Pirates greatly though. They conceded just before half-time. Tshediso Patjie and Parusnath linked up well up front, with the latter finishing off the move by passing past Olisa Ndah before picking up a spot and curling his effort past a high-flying Siyabonga Mpontshane. Pirates, though, dominated possession in the early stages of the second half, hoping to find the equaliser. But even then, they were hard-done by poor finishing. That’s probably why they made a host of changes in order to find the goals.

Those substitutions worked like charm. Striker Terrence Dzvukamanja was the first substitute to test the waters - with his bicycle kick tipped over the crossbar by Nsabata. But the Bucs didn’t drop their heads, applying the pressure where they won a penalty. Up stepped Linda who sent Nsabata the wrong way. But in a blink of an eye, Pirates were 2-1 up after another substitute, Kabelo Dlamini, calmly placed his effort past Nsabata with a delightful effort. And that’s how it ended as Pirates won. @Mihlalibaleka