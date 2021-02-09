Orlando Pirates blitz Cape Town City in Soweto

CAPE TOWN – Orlando Pirates silenced their critics on Tuesday afternoon with a two-goal opening blitz that stunned Cape Town City at Soweto Stadium. The Buccaneers have been under pressure recently from their own supporters due to their indifferent league form, which has ranged from a derby win over Kaizer Chiefs followed by a defeat to Golden Arrows. But despite the lack of a fit striker in their squad, Pirates raced out of the starting blocks through a first-minute goal by the ever reliable Deon Hotto. ALSO READ: Free-scoring Cape Town City want Orlando Pirates to walk the plank at home The Namibian international midfielder ran onto a through ball that caught the high-lying City defence flat footed and calmly slotted the ball past Peter Leewenburgh.

Before City could even recover from the shock of conceding an early goal, the visitors were again picking up the ball of their own net.

City coach Jan Olde Riekerink would have been tearing his hair out for the way his team's defence was unraveling with Vincent Pule tapping home from close range for Pirates' second goal just four minutes after the opener.

Bouyed by the two-goal advantage, Pirates settled comfortably into their rhythm with Thembinkosi Lorch almost adding a third midway through the first half, but Leewenburgh was up to the task on this occasion.

Riekerink's halftime talk must have been of the "hairdryer" type for City came out with renewed vigour after the interval.

But the usually free-scoring visitors were enduring a rare off day in front of goal, exemplified by captain Thabo Nodada's glaring second half miss.

Ndoda, who just this week signed a new long-term extension at City, had a gaping goal to aim at, but ballooned his shot over the bar.

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer will be pleased with the eventual outcome, but will still not be satisfied with his team's inability to kill off the opposition.

With City pushing forward as they attempted to get back in the game, there were gaping holes for the Bucs to exploit but they failed to add to their early advantage with Lorch being among the primary culprits.

