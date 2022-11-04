Orlando Pirates chasing immortality in MTN8 final against AmaZulu

Durban — Orlando Pirates will play host to AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday in a 6pm kick-off as a chance to win and keep the MTN8 Cup beckons. The Buccaneers are the most successful side in this competition since the major sponsor took over in 2008, with three triumphs to their name.

Story continues below Advertisement

Following MTN's decision to change their trophy next season, Pirates will have the honour of keeping the MTN8 trophy forever if they can beat Usuthu at the weekend. AmaZulu, on the other hand, could claim their first ever Wafa Wafa gong and first trophy in the Premier Soccer League era, but would have to return it a year later. Both Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and AmaZulu tactician Romain Folz are seeking a first trophy win in South African football. It will be almost instant success for both men who joined their clubs this season.

The Buccaneers, under the stewardship of new coach Riveiro, have been a ball of inconsistency this season, decimating the all conquering Mamelodi Sundowns one week and then going on to lose against a raw Kaizer Chiefs side. The Soweto-based club will head into this encounter with relative confidence, however, considering their excellent head to head record against AmaZulu. The Sea Robbers are yet to lose to AmaZulu since 2013, an unbeaten streak of 16 games. The introduction of Folz as coach of AmaZulu also provides an interesting spin on what is expected on the day.

Story continues below Advertisement

The innovative French-Moroccan, in both his time at Marumo Gallants and Usuthu, has shown his understanding of the importance of defensive organisation prior to his preferred ball dominating style of play. Pirates have been on the wrong end of a few high profile goalkeeping errors of late. Siyabonga Mpontshane getting caught off the line in the Soweto derby did not help his case as he looks to take over the gloves from Richard Ofori. Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi hesitantly addressed the uncertainty surrounding one of the most important positions on the field of play, telling the media that the team are yet to decide on who will take part in the MTN8 final.

Story continues below Advertisement