Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi bemoans missed chances following Golden Arrows stalemate

Durban - Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi felt that his side dropped two points following their 0-0 stalemate against Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Kwa-Zulu Natal on Saturday. “I’m disappointed. Based on the number of chances that we created, we should have won. We have got a point but we deserved three today. If you do not put the ball in the back of the net, you will not win games. If you take longer to score, the opponents gain confidence. We created a lot of chances in the first half and if we took one or two, we could have won the game,” said Ncikazi.

The result continues a frustrating run of form for the Sea Robbers. It was the second consecutive game in which they dominated possession and created more chances but did not pull off a win. The same thing happened in their 2-1 loss against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs prior to the international break. ☠ FT || @goldenarrowsfc1 0 - 0 @orlandopirates

"It's a process we have to work on. I hope we encourage the players. It's the job of the coaches to work on this with the players. I'm not disappointed with the performance and effort of the players. I'm just disappointed with the result and the fact that the ball did not get into the back of the net," said Ncikazi. One of the few sources of joy in the game for Pirates fans would have been the sight of Boitumelo Radiopane who made his debut as a second half substitute.