Johannesburg - Jose Riveiro has defended Masixole Bambiso despite the referee coming in for criticism for his performance in the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. With both teams in top form, as Sundowns were chasing a record 15th successive league win and Pirates building momentum, the game lived up it’s high billing.

Pirates dominated most of the game but in the end Sundowns got the win courtesy of a Cassius Mailula goal. Mailula scored early in the match to seal all three points for the runaway leaders, who hold a 23-point lead at the top of the table after 21 games. Pirates, meanwhile, felt hard done by the result, as their title hopes went up in flames. Their focus now shifts to qualifying for the CAF Champions League.

The hosts might have lost due to their poor finishing but referee Bambiso made questionable decisions which could have influenced the outcome. Downs captain Themba Zwane, for example, dodged a bullet after he was let off the hook despite a gruesome tackle on Pirates’ Nkosinathi Sibisi in the first half. Riveiro was seen having a chat with Bambiso after the match, but the Bucs coach didn’t want to use “poor refereeing” as an excuse for their defeat, saying the officials have one of the hardest jobs in the industry.

“It was an emotional game. Pirates, Sundowns and somebody else, I guess, made mistakes,” said Riveiro when asked about his conversation with Bambiso. “Like I said before, we are coaches. You want us to talk about every problem, but it’s your role to do it. Not us, sorry! Being a referee is the last thing I’d do. “It’s not for me. It’s so, so difficult. That’s why you really need to be prepared. Today was an intense game and I guess it wasn’t easy for the match officials.”

