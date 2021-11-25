Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids heaps praise on Collins Makgaka and Dean Hotto after Stellenbosch FC win

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids has heaped praise on attackers Collins Makgaka and Deon Hotto after the comprehensive 3-0 thrashing of Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday. The duo were impressive throughout and were rewarded with all Pirates' goals as Hotto bagged a brace and Magaka the other one.

But it was not just their goals that impressed Davids, with Makgaka particularly relishing a rare start since moving from Golden Arrows last year. The attacking midfielder's future at the Buccaneers has been in doubt, but the 25-year-old showed his potential after Linda Mntambo was benched. He was a constant threat on attack and terrorised the Stellenbosch defence from the outset. "Collins was absolutely fantastic. His calmness in between the lines and then also finding players in behind the defense lines. When he has the ball you are guaranteed that to have a 1-on-1 if you make the correct run," Davids said before praising Namibian ace Hotto too.

"We had to use Hotto to his strength today to try and get behind their right fullback. He showed the composure to get the first assist, but it was his movement was superb, his timing and exactly what we wanted." Overall Davids was pleased with Pirates' getting the three points against the previously unbeaten Stellenbosch, especially after enduring a frustrating run that has seen them play well without getting the necessary rewards. "Happy with the performance, especially in the first 15 minutes of the game, which we normally dominate, but today the difference was that we were able to score in our dominant periods. I am really pleased that we were able to get the upper hand and then to manage the game for the rest of both halves," Davids said.

"We have been quite successful in our high press, winning balls in dangerous areas, not capitalizing on in previously, but today we won the ball high up on the pitch and then scoring from it. It (the win) was important for the players because the performances have been good,but not really getting the results we wanted. We haven't been scoring the goals we wanted. It was about the mindset that the harder you work, the luckier you get." Pirates have to switch their focus this weekend though as the they travel to Liberia for their first-leg CAF Confederation Cup qualifier against LPRC Oilers at the Samuel Kenyon Doe Sports Complex. @ZaahierAdams