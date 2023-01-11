Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro excited with the addition of Scott Chickelday

Johannesburg — Jose Riveiro is excited with the addition of Scott Chickelday to his technical team at Orlando Pirates, saying it will improve their striking department. After signing two players for the January transfer window, Craig Martin and Ndumiso Mabena, Pirates also bolstered the technical unit with Chickelday.

Story continues below Advertisement

The English coach specialises in finishing and striking and has worked with players such as Liverpool's Elliot Harvey. It’s not the first time that Pirates have appointed a finishing coach. In 2018, they appointed Frenchman Stéphane Adam under coach Micho Sredojevic. Chickelday joins Pirates at a time they probably need him the most, given the fact that the club is enduring a very rough patch.

Pirates are on a three-game winless run in the league after losing to Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City on Saturday night. “It’s one more element in the coaching that is also here to try and optimise the talent we have so that we get better figures in every unit,” Riveiro said. “We are learning to work with a specialist, one more in our squad, and we have people who are specially working in different things in the team unit.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Scott is going to help us in a specific one. And in the end when we succeed, that’s going to be the consequence of a lot of things we do together.” Pirates will be eager to bounce back to winning ways when they host Golden Arrows on Saturday night. This will be their first home game of the year. @Mihlalibaleka

Story continues below Advertisement