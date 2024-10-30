Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro heaps praise on Makhehlene Makhaula after TS Galaxy win

Following their 2-0 win over TS Galaxy to stretch their lead at the top of the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has sung the praises of key midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula. The win for Pirates moved the Soweto Giants up to 18 points, six ahead of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

In fact, Pirates have won six from six in the league as Sundowns have won four from five. Sundowns have won the league the last seven seasons in a row, and it finally seems like Pirates will be genuine title contenders even though it’s still early in the campaign.

High praise indeed Riveiro spoke about Makhaula who was given the man of the match award, after the clash. “It means a lot because we’re used to giving individual awards to players that shine in the last metres of the game and not the ones that are shining in the first metres of the game and he’s one example in any possible means as a professional,” Riveiro told SuperSport.

“Makhaula’s reward also belongs to those who are working to keep a clean sheet. “Like today I sent back usually they don't get recognition they deserve so happy for him because he's a very important player for us.” It was not all good news for Pirates though, as they were without right back Deano van Rooyen for the match. Thabiso Monyane started in his place, and he too was substituted just after the hour mark.