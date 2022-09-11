Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro heaps praise on Zakhele Lepasa

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates’ coach Jose Riveiro has credited “luck” and “confident Zakhele Lepasa” as the fuel that drove them to their 2-0 Premiership win over TS Galaxy. On Saturday night, Pirates returned to winning ways in the Premiership against Galaxy, having lost 1-0 away to Maritzburg United in their last match.

Their win was inspired by Lepasa who scored a first half brace, following a delightful solo run and fluke effort towards the end of the first stanza. Pirates temporarily climbed to the summit of the log after the game, but they dropped to second after Mamelodi Sundowns won and reclaimed the summit of the table.

Riveiro was pleased with the result and scoreline, given the fact that his team had rued a lot of missed chances in front of goal since the start of the season. “We have very good players in each and every department. And today it was his (Lepasa) time (to start and score),” Riveiro said after the game in Orlando.

“All the players up front get the benefit of the structure that they have around them. And when everyone is in position (things fall into place).” Riveiro, though, doesn’t think they were at their best on the night. Instead, a spot of luck and Lepasa’s confidence inspired them to the win. “I’ve said it, it’s sometimes a question of a piece of luck and confidence (that will win us games). And Zakhele has confidence for all of us,” Riveiro said.

“He has self-confidence, the type of personality that’s very good for an attacker. But sometimes you have empty goals, but kick out the ball though. “So hopefully, this is the beginning of a good time for us in front of goals because we are going to need the goals in the next game, so and so.” Indeed, the Bucs will really need goals in their next game as they’ll host champions Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final on October 1.

