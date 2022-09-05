Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro left frustrated after loss to Maritzburg United

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro bemoaned his side’s lack of finishing in the wake of their 1-0 Premiership defeat to Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday. After winning two matches against Royal AM in the league and the MTN8 in KZN, Pirates were expected to continue their winning streak in the province.

But it wasn’t to be as Pirates crashed to defeat through a penalty from Amadou Soukouna to remain third in the standings. Pirates were the better team, though, especially in the second half, as they created scoring chances, only to miss or be denied by Maritzburg’s defence.

Speaking after the loss, which was his second in eight matches, Riveiro credited Maritzburg's defence for shutting them out on the night. “I think Pirates produced more scoring chances than the opponent, especially in the second half. But we didn’t play with enough depth,” Riveiro said.

“In our attack, we were a bit stuck in the lateral lanes and corridors. And in the middle positions, they controlled the positions of our strikers as well. “When they stole the ball, and played behind our defence, there was some risk. But it was under control. In the second half there was only one team. “But we couldn’t capitalise on the chances that we created. We were unlucky. At the end of the day you'll make your own opinions on what happened.”

Riveiro also feels that the referee made an incorrect decision by awarding Maritzburg a penalty as Olisa Ndah barely touched Siboniso Conco in the box. “Obviously not. That was not a penalty,” Riveiro said of the incident. @Mihlalibaleka

