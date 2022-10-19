Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro sings praises of Kermit Erasmus and Monnapule Saleng

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates produced a scintillating first half performance as they swept Golden Arrows away 2-0 at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday. The Buccaneers, with victory over Abafana Bes'thende put an end to a terrible four-game winless streak and lifted themselves to fourth on the DStv Premiership table, just a single point behind log-leading SuperSport United.

Monnapule Saleng, who has forced himself into the starting 11 with impressive performances, scored both the goals on the night, and on both occasions the strikes were set up by his new striking partner Kermit Erasmus. Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, speaking to SuperSport after the match, praised the dynamic duo's impact and chemistry as they both continue to be key factors in the team's offensive prowess.

"Obviously the interactions between the players improves, they start to understand each other better and their body languages, nonverbal communication and those associations between talented players are just coming together," he explained "We have a lot of talented players so it's great when they have a chance to play more minutes together without making substitutions every game and we can keep playing the same starting 11."

"We're just trying to give them a good structure, their talent will do the rest." Pirates have been frequently slated recently for their lack of cutting edge and ruthlessness in the opponent's box, with their low scoring traits identified as their reason for their dip in form prior to meeting Arrows. The Buccaneers also have the unwanted record of having not scored a second-half goal in any of their 12 matches this season, the longest run of matches without a goal after the break by any team from the start of a PSL season.

The Sea Robbers will now turn their attention over to cup duties as the daunting task of facing Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-final second leg approaches. The Spanish-born Riveiro understands the challenge his side has, but believes his their latest victory sets them up well for their next encounter with renewed confidence. "Ja, a different type of match, it's a knockout, now it’s time to recover, enjoy the victory today because we were really looking for this result and we're gonna face the next game with a good mood and good attitude and we're very hungry to play that game," he said