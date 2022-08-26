Orlando Pirates coach Jose’ Riviero says ‘don’t expect big changes’ for MTN 8 clash against Royal AM

Johannesburg - It will be a case of “Take Two” on Saturday when Orlando Pirates and Royal AM meet in the MTN8, having done this dance against each other already last week. In that DStv Premiership encounter, the Sea Robbers walked away the victors with a 1-0 triumph at Moses Mabhida Stadium. So, while the context of the game this weekend has changed, the content of the quarter-final clash has not, according to new Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.

“We played Royal AM eight days ago,” said Riveiro from the PSL offices in Johannesburg on Thursday. “In that period, none of the teams have really had time to train or implement many changes, or at least we don’t have so much time to do it on the field. We cannot expect big changes in both teams, even though we learnt some things about ourselves that we didn’t know before that game. “We know much more about Royal AM and they know much more about Pirates. I don’t think there is going to be many differences in the way both teams are going to approach the game. It is a different scenario, that is true: It is a different field, different conditions, and that also will affect the way we play in a way.

The @MTN8 is four games to glory and @orlandopirates coach Jose Riveiro and Co are taking the first step to silverware against @RAMFC_sa this weekend@IOLsport @IOL pic.twitter.com/lVsZMKXLcL — Morgan Bolton (@FreemanZAR) August 25, 2022 “(Royal AM) are a very difficult team to deal with when they have the ball, so our intention is going to be to minimise the time they have in possession. It worked during the previous game and we are going to try and repeat the same idea.” With that in mind, Riveiro revealed that The Ghost should expect a similar approach from his team on Saturday, disclosing a gameplan that will look to control possession in short but fast and powerful bursts – not only against Thwihli Thwala this weekend but beyond that as well. Said Riveiro: “We try to create a context where we can dominate the games through possession.

“We are not looking for a very long possession ... We are trying to arrive in the box when we have the advantage as quickly as possible; trying to play with a high tempo, which is difficult when we are playing every two or three days .... The Sea Robbers are on top of the @OfficialPSL standing, but can they translate that form into the @MTN8 ... @orlandopirates coach Jose Riveiro gives his thoughts ahead of their cup clash against @RAMFC_sa@iol @IOL pic.twitter.com/ZpLzeqcfZ8 — Morgan Bolton (@FreemanZAR) August 25, 2022 “We are trying to be competitive in every phase and at the times we are off-the-ball, we try to be a difficult team to deal with for our opponents. Football is not always about just when you have it (the ball), it is also about when you don’t have it or you have the capacity to have it … “We are trying to be a complete team ... we are trying to be an attractive team although that is not possible in every single game, and when we don’t have that capacity to do it, we want to be a team that no one wants to play.”

A nasty collision on Wednesday in Pirates’ 1-0 Premiership victory over Marumo Gallants - which propelled Bucs to the top of the table - between Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki, will be a cause for concern for the The Ghost but Riveiro revealed his belief that the defenders will be available for the Royal AM clash. “We are not suffering in terms of injury,” said the Spanish-born mentor. “It was not a joke (what happened) between Xoki and Sibisi on (Wednesday) but we are not worried about that. They will be ready soon. I am very optimistic about that and, hopefully, they will be on the field on Saturday.”