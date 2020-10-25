Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer left frustrated after Amazulu draw

DURBAN - Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer admitted that he was left frustrated after his troops played out to a frustrating 1-1 draw against AmaZulu in their DSTV Premiership opening fixture at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Saturday night. Neither side was particularly dominant in the game and the score was a fair reflection of what transpired in the game. Pirates will have to create more smoother transitions between attack and defence if they want to challenge for a first league title since 2012. Gabadinho Mhango put Pirates in the lead in the 18th minute after his side were awarded a controversial penalty. Veteran attacker Lehlohonolo Majoro drew Usuthu equal in the 33rd minute. The spot-kick was initially saved by Pirates keeper Wayne Sandilands before Majoro calmly blasted the rebound into the back of the net.

“We know AmaZulu have a good team. We can’t expect to come here and get the three points for nothing. We have to work on this. For me, we had the game, we scored,” Zinnbauer said after the game.

“After we scored we were too casual and that was very hard for us to come back into the game. The second half is the style we want. The first half was not good for me, but the second half was better. And we have to work ahead on that.”

33-years-old,AmaZulu debutant Luvuyo Memela was a thorn for the defence of Pirates, something man of the match Ben Motshwari mentioned in his post match interview.

'It was difficult for me especially playing against Memela because I know him. He likes playing in between the lines, making all those runs,” he said of former Pirates man Memela.

'He was making runs all over the pitch [and] joining me on the sides. I had to cover a lot of distance tonight. I did manage him [well] tonight even though he nearly scored in the last few minutes. All is good.

Pirates will next be up against Western Cap side Stellenbosch FC at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday. Anything other than victory from the game for Zinnbauer’s side will raise questions over their level of finesse.

