Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says he is hoping that “miracles do happen” and that Wiseman Meyiwa could return to the football pitch one day. The 19-year-old Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Meyiwa has been forced to retire from the game after damage to his spinal cord, following a car accident in November last year.

The Amakhosi announced on Thursday that Meyiwa is a T6 paraplegic, which means that he no longer has use of his lower limbs. He is now confined to a wheelchair.

Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung and his son, football manager Bobby, have pledged to support Meyiwa in every possible way in life and to make his home more comfortable.

The football family also took to social media to express their best wishes to Meyiwa.

Pirates mentor Sredojevic said: “Would like wholeheartedly as human being and sports person to join whole South African football family in prayers for Wiseman Meyiwa believing that miracles do happen and that you recover and go back where you belong on football pitch....”

SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana midfielder Dean Furman added: “A career taken away before it really began. A truly devastating story! All my thoughts and prayers are with #WisemanMeyiwa and his family.”

Safa president Danny Jordaan and other members of the organisation visited Meyiwa as well.

Dr Danny Jordaan and his staff that included the medical head Dr Ngwenya and u17 & Bafana Bafana assistant coach Ntseki, visited Wiseman Meyiwa where he wished him speedy recovery and offered words of encouragement to the midfielder whose career has been cut short by an accident pic.twitter.com/lfukndfGsn — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) February 1, 2019

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said that “We wish Wiseman Meyiwa and his family strength”, while striker Jermaine Seoposenwe posted: “Can’t even fathom what Wiseman Meyiwa is going through right now! But I’ll be praying for him”.

Banyana captain Janine van Wyk said: “This is any athlete’s nightmare and so heartbreaking. I can’t imagine being in his situation right now.

“Wishing you all the best & a speedy recovery @Wisemanmeyiwa38 My thoughts & prayers are with you.”

