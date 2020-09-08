Orlando Pirates condemns GBV after striker Thembinkosi Lorch charged with assault

CAPE TOWN - Orlando Pirates says the law must take its course after midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch was arrested on charges of domestic violence on Monday.

Lorch was arrest on Monday morning and released on R2 000 bail in the afternoon.

In a statement, The Buccaneers say they strongly condemns violence against women and children, but are not in a position to comment on the matter because it’s a police investigation.

“This matter is currently in the hands of the authorities. As a club we cannot comment further except to say that we condemn all forms of violence, especially violence against women and children,” the Buccaneers said in a statement.

“We support the rights of each and every individual, but we strongly condemn violence.