Orlando Pirates confirm the controversial release of Terrence Dvukamanja to SuperSport

Orlando Pirates on Monday confirmed the controversial release of Zimbabwean striker Terrence Dvukamanja to SuperSport United. The 29-year-old forward was said to have secured his place in coach Jose Riveiro’s squad for the upcoming season by putting in a string of fine performances at the back end of last season.

However, it now seems the future of the the Zimbabwean international has taken a drastic switch with the Buccaneers confirming the unsettling nature of his love to Matsatsantsa. “Terrence Dzvukamanja, approached the club pleading to be released to play in Zimbabwe to be close to home in order to address pressing family matters. After consideration, the club offered to pay his salary whilst sorting out his personal issues at home. The club acceded to this on compassionate grounds,” the statement said.

“As part of the club’s commitment to players’ welfare, Orlando Pirates makes an effort to, where possible, meet the players’ requests in circumstances that help amongst other things, their mental wellbeing.” “The club was therefore surprised by an approach from SuperSport United for the player’s services since the club had made plans to include the player in their CAF Champions League squad.”

With this new development, the club will release Dvukamanja to SuperSport United. ‘Dvuka’ signed with the Sea Robbers at the beginning of the 2020/2021 campaign, after being on the books of the now-defunct Bidvest Wits. He will now reunite with former mentor Gavin Hunt, a coach with whom he made his name in South African top-flight football.

Dvukamanje managed 21 goal involvements (15 goals, six assists) in 60 appearances under Hunt.