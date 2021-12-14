Orlando Pirates drop points after frustrating original Soweto derby against Swallows FC

Durban - Orlando Pirates were frustrated by neighbours Swallows FC as they played out to a 1-1 draw in the Original Soweto derby which was held at the Dobsonville Stadium. Pirates took the lead swiftly in the third minute as the in-form Bandile Shandu scored his second goal in two games after being played in by Fortune Makaringe.

Swallows did not lose hope after going a goal down and drew level in the 15th minute after the experienced Ruzaigh Gamildien equalised from the penalty spot. The spot kick was awarded to the Dube Birds after Makaringe was penalised for a foul on Keletso Makgalwa. There was a troubling clash in the 55th minute between Shandu and Swallows on-loan goalkeeper Jody February after Thabang Monare tried to whip the ball into the path of his teammate.

Swallows did not show their more fancied opponents respect as they forced Paseka Mako to make a goal-line clearance after the hour mark. Teboho Mokoena initially hit the post before Kamohelo Mahlatsi probably thought that he’d scored. Fast start in the Derby ⚡️



Pirates take an early lead through Shandu but Gamildien scores from the spot to make it 1-1..



There is no doubt that Swallows will be the happier side based on the outcome of the game. Swallows have picked up a valuable point which could be crucial for them as they look to avoid relegation this season. For Pirates, it’s two points dropped. This could make a difference in terms of who ends up finishing in the top two this season and thus qualifying for next season’s CAF Champions League. Pirates will next be in action on Friday in a Gauteng derby against league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Swallows will travel to the Western Cape to play against Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.