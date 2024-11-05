Orlando Pirates eye long-standing club record with win over Richards Bay

Orlando Pirates will look to claim their seventh consecutive Betway Premiership win when they lock horns against Richards Bay FC at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening. The Sea Robbers have had an impressive start to the new season, and are currently top of the league table with 18 points, having won all six of their opening matches.

This impressive start has allowed them to match their long-standing record of six consecutive victories in the PSL, and will set a new club record should manage to get a win against the Natal Rich Boys.



"We will not take them on face value, we have done our work and research"



05 November 2024

19:30

Orlando Stadium

However, it will not be an easy match against a Richards Bay outfit who have had challenging start to the new campaign, but find themselves in the semi-finals of the Carling Knockout Cup. The Brandon Truter-led Richards Bay are currently in 12th place in the Premiership, having managed to collect just five points from six matches. The KwaZulu-Natal side will also be eager to avoid defeat having already lost to the Buccaneers at the King Zwelithini Stadium this season.

Truter has conceded that it will be a tough outing against the Soweto giants. “I’m worried, I’m stressed ... Pirates did not play this weekend, so they are fresh and we’re going to Orlando as well,” Truter said. “It’s difficult place to go to, especially when the ghosts fill that stadium, we’re very mindful about that.”

Truter also noted that his squad is small, emphasising their reliance on several players from the reserve team. “We do not have a big squad and we rely on the DDC boys that’s in there. Hats off to Sbusiso Msomi for producing these boys,” Truter added.