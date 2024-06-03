Orlando Pirates fans react to the departure of assistant coach Sergio Almenara

By Mthobisi Nozulela
In the wake of assistant coach Sergio Almenara's sudden departure from Orlando Pirates, the Buccaneers faithful have taken to social media to air their shock and disbelief.
The Soweto giants confirmed Almenara's departure from the club of via a short statement on Monday saying the coach was leaving the Club by mutual consent.
Following the announcement of Almenara's departure X user @AndrewMoshugi said it was like somebody had put a dagger through his heart.
“Oh no, it’s like a dagger has been put in my heart! thank you Sergio for putting smiles on the faces of the millions of Buccaneers across the globe. Your passion and hands on approach was great to watch over 2 Seasons. You did a sterling Job with our loved Coach. All the best!”
Another X user @Czwe_Luvuno said the coach’s departure was not good for the team’s continuity and added that he hopes head coach Jose Riveiro would be able to work well with Mandla Ncikazi.
“This is not good for our continuity, sad to see Coach Sergio leave but we hope Coach Riveiro can be able to work with Coach Ncikazi well to help us win the league.”
However, others thanked the coach for his service at the club as @MissPalulu said she was saddened by the coach’s departure.
“Oh no, thank you so much Sergio for your unwavering service to the club. I’m so saddened by this decision though but wish you all the best.“
Almenara has been a vital cog in the Orlando Pirates camp, helping the side claim back-to-back doubles with the latest trophy coming over the weekend after beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final.
