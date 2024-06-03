Orlando Pirates fans react to the departure of assistant coach Sergio Almenara

In the wake of assistant coach Sergio Almenara's sudden departure from Orlando Pirates , the Buccaneers faithful have taken to social media to air their shock and disbelief.

The Soweto giants confirmed Almenara's departure from the club of via a short statement on Monday saying the coach was leaving the Club by mutual consent.

Following the announcement of Almenara's departure X user @AndrewMoshugi said it was like somebody had put a dagger through his heart.

“Oh no, it’s like a dagger has been put in my heart! thank you Sergio for putting smiles on the faces of the millions of Buccaneers across the globe. Your passion and hands on approach was great to watch over 2 Seasons. You did a sterling Job with our loved Coach. All the best!”