Orlando Pirates found guilty of denying Tim Sukazi entry into Orlando Stadium

Johannesburg — Soweto giants Orlando Pirates on Tuesday afternoon were found guilty of denying TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi entry into the Orlando Stadium when the two sides met in December. The Buccaneers, along with Galaxy, went viral as footage of a scuffle between the two club's officials emerged prior to their DStv premiership match.

Sukazi, who has remained vocal about the repulsive scenes witnessed just outside the entrances of the stadium, has explained in detail the set of incidents that occured on the day, including a conversation he had with Pirates boss Irvin Khoza. Incase you missed it! Our President Tim Sukazi was denied access to the change-room! pic.twitter.com/uqYhWPtBNy — TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) December 11, 2021 While many other cases have been reported and subsequently dropped between staff members of the two clubs, the main issue on the day has been a subject of focus and it appears it has reached it's conclusion. The Sea Robbers had pleaded not guilty when put in front of the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) Disciplinary Committee (DC). However, PSL Prosecutor, Zola Majavu confirmed the DC's guilty verdict.

"The PSL DC has just returned a guilty verdict against Orlando Pirates," he said. ALSO READ: Case levelled against Orlando Pirates postponed to February, Golden Arrows verdict reserved “This is a result of Pirates having been found to have unreasonably denied Tim Sukazi access to Orlando Stadium when he was entitled to do so,” said Majavu.

“As a result, Orlando Pirates Football Club was found to have brought the league, the game, SAFA, CAF, FIFA and the sponsors into disrepute. “Having been convicted, the next stage now is for both parties to address the committee in regards to the appropriate sanction. ALSO READ: WATCH: TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi manhandled by security during loss to Orlando Pirates

"The matter will be argued on the 3rd of May at 3pm and thereafter the DC will decide on the appropriate sanctions." @SmisoMsomi16 IOL Sport