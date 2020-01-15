An invaluable win for both Soweto giants. Orlando Pirates carried out the “Lord’s Work” as they defeated champions Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 at the sold Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, night helping bitter-rivals Kaizer Chiefs to consolidate their nine-point lead at summit of the standings.
Pirates remain sixth on the log standings with 27 points, while the Brazilians, who are second on the log standings, suffered yet another hurdle in the title defence as they failed to close the gap.
It takes a special occasion for a 40 000-capacity venue to be packed to the rafters for a midweek encounter, unless the fixture, of course, involves two powerhouses of South African football.
The home team set the tone of the match, with Fortune Makaringe making great forays in the half of the Brazilians but that didn’t yield immediate results as the champions’ defensive contingent stood their ground.
Instead, the visitors flipped the script, using foreign counter-and-set-piece play in their bid to extinguish fire that the Buccaneers were looking to stoke.