Orlando Pirates hand Richards Bay sixth straight defeat and move up to second in the league

Durban — Orlando Pirates scored in either half to secure a hard fought 2-0 victory over Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon. Pirates’ victory sees the Buccaneers not only leapfrog SuperSport United, but also subject the Natal Rich Boyz to a sixth league defeat in a row.

Zimbabwean international Terrence Dzvukamanja leapt very high to break the deadlock with a well-taken header in the 32nd minute. The Sea Robbers showed great patience and resolve as they carefully manoeuvred around the hosts’ defence before a Paseka Mako cross landed on the head of Dzvukamanja who guided home past a helpless Malcolm Jacobs Man on form Monnapule Saleng ensured the visitors’ victory when he doubled Pirates’ advantage in the 92nd minute pouncing after a number of mistakes in the Richards Bay defence.

CAF qualification chasing Pirates made a difficult trip to a badly wounded Natal Rich Boyz, looking to place themselves right in the front of SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs. Buccaneers head coach Jose Riveiro wasted no time in slotting in his Bafana Bafana players as Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Miguel Timm and Monnapule Saleng all were included in the starting 11. The Pirates ascendancy in the opening minutes was almost rewarded when defender Thapelo Xoki found himself in an unfamiliar spot in front of goals.

Jacobs in the Richards Bay goalpost parried a Terrence Dvukamanja header into the path of Xoki but the goal gaping at his mercy, Xoki somehow scooped his effort over the bar when it seemed easier to score in the fifth minute. New man at the helm Vasili Manousakis seemed to set up his side to frustrate the visitors, and successfully so, as his unit set up in a 5-4-1, looking to close down the dangers of the Pirates wingbacks. It came as no surprise that there was only one shot on target registered between the two sides in the 30th minute mark as the pair denied each other spaces in advanced positions.

However, Coach Riveiro would’ve been the more pleased between the two coaches as his sides fluffed out any counter-attacking attempts by the hosts and went into the break a goal up. With the prospect of a sixth consecutive defeat at play for the hosts, the second stanza saw different sides emerge as the home side released their shackles in attempts to find an equalising goal and perhaps should’ve gotten one through Yanela Mbutuma in the 59th minute. The under-23 international was played through on goal with a long ball over the top however he failed to find the back of the net after chipping the ball over the onrushing Sipho Chaine in goals.

Tried as they might but Richards Bay could not avoid their treacherous run of losses. The KwaZulu Natal-based outfit will have another opportunity to break their poor streak against Golden Arrows in seven days while Pirates travel to Chippa United. @ScribeSmiso