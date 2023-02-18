Orlando Pirates happy with collective effort despite another brilliant display from Monnapule Saleng

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates’ assistant coach Sergio Almenara says all the players are key in executing their game-plan despite the heroics of Monnapule Saleng.
Pirates climbed up to third on the Premiership standings on Friday night after beating strugglers Maritzburg United 2-1 at the Orlando Stadium.
Pirates victory against Maritzburg was largely propelled by Saleng who scored in stoppage time of the first half before setting up Terrence Dzvukamanja for his team double in the second.
Despite Saleng’s exploits, which saw him rack up another Man of the Match award, Maritzburg gave Pirates a late scare as Tumelo Njoti pulled one back in the dying stages of the game.
Nonetheless, Pirates hung on for the invaluable three points as they climbed up to third and got a huge morale booster heading to the Soweto derby against rivals Kaizer Chiefs next Saturday.
Who else but Monnapule Saleng 🏴☠️— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 17, 2023
Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo wasn't missing out on the chance to do a backflip 😂
Pirates take the lead against Maritzburg. pic.twitter.com/jDzGX8P3XY
Almenara, who was barking instructions alongside peer Mandla Ncikazi on the touch-line due to the suspension of head coach Jose Riveiro, opted against crediting individuals for the win though.
“For us, all the players are important,” the Spaniard said in his first ever post-match press conference reactions.
“Saleng and others are trying to win their positions during the week at our training sessions.
Bullet header from Terrence Dzvukamanja 💥— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 17, 2023
Saleng racks up another assist, Pirates go 2-0 up! pic.twitter.com/EA574jqCtP
“With the way that we are playing, we are trying to fit players in our game model and how we want to carry out our game plan heading to different types of games."
“So, we are happy with every player so far," he added.
Riveiro will train the team for the derby next week, but he will miss the titanic clash as he’ll serve his final suspension on the day after getting a red card in the Nedbank Cup last 32.
Almenara and Ncikazi will continue with their coaching duties on the dugout in that match knowing very well that a win could pull them closer to their pursuit of a top two finish.
@MihlaliBaleka