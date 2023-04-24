Cape Town - Orlando Pirates are becoming addicted to winning and they will fight tooth and nail to finish second in the Premiership and win the Nedbank Cup. Arguably the best team in domestic football during the first half of the season after winning the MTN8, Pirates’ form deteriorated in the Premiership after the World Cup and they lost out on the title race to Mamelodi Sundowns, who wrapped up their sixth successive title in a row.

However, not all is lost for the Buccaneers. They are gunning for a strong finish to the season - claiming the second spot in the league to qualify for the CAF Champions League next season alongside Sundowns; and also possibly winning the Nedbank Cup. As far as those ambitions are concerned, Pirates have their fate in their own hands. They are already second on the log with 46 points, two ahead of SuperSport United after 26 games.

Moreover, coach Jose Riveiro’s men are in the Nedbank Cup semifinals, where they’ll meet arch-rival Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on May 6. Pirates tightened their grip on the Champions League spot by beating Cape Town City 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, thanks to goals from Terrence Dzvukamanja and Monnapule Saleng. Khanyisa Mayo scored City’s goal. Speaking after that win, which was their seventh in a row across all competitions, Riveiro admitted that they are in a good place as a team.

“The challenge is nice. I want to find myself every season at this moment of the season fighting for important things, for the possibility to get more titles for this club,” he said. “We are embracing this moment and we want to stay in this moment as much as possible.” While Pirates have won as a team, there’s been some individual performances that have been breathtaking, particularly from Saleng who scored his 10th league goal of the season against the Citizens.

Riveiro, though, is against praising individuals, saying players perform as a group based on what they put in at training. “We have excellent players in every position, that’s why they come in and contribute and make an impact,” Riveiro explained. “That’s the way we want to continue as a group. We want to achieve something together and that motivation will push us until the end.”

Pirates’ victory against the Citizens was even sweeter for Riveiro because his troops put in a strong shift despite the taxing extra-time and penalty shoot-out they needed to beat Dondol Stars in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals last weekend. “There are usually two factors, one is the way they train and the way they take care of themselves. Not only in the time that we spend together,” he said. “In general, they take care of themselves and rest. All those things help a lot especially since we are going to a tighter schedule now.